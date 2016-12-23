Fresno police search for window smasher

Fresno police are trying to figure out why someone smashed the windows of two central Fresno businesses.
The window smasher struck the O’Reilly Auto Parts store and Jimmy’s Sports World store, both in a shopping center on the southwest corner of Shields and Cedar avenues, early Friday, Lt. Joe Gomez said.
Gomez said police officers were dispatched after 2 a.m. and found Jimmy’s Sports World had eight smashed windows and discovered the O’Reilly store also had been vandalized.
Two witnesses told police they noticed a man attacking the windows, but he disappeared into a neighborhood behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the same shopping center after he had finished. One witness said the culprit was carrying a metal frame.
Gomez said the vandal was an African American man in his 20s, weighing 140 to 150 pounds and around 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
