Police: Felon arrested after pointing shotgun at driver who honked in central Fresno

A felon is in jail after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a driver who honked at the car in which he was a passenger.
Fresno police said a driver saw a car swerving on the roadway near Ashlan and Dakota avenues Thursday night and decided to honk, but was met with the sight of a shotgun pointed at him.
Police said the man with the gun, identified as Gerardo Meza, 24, is an Orange Cove Bulldogs gang member. He was arrested after police located the vehicle in the area of Ashlan and West avenues. Two other occupants in the car were also detained by police.
The gun was located after police found it thrown into a bush near where the suspects were arrested, police said.
Meza was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of an illegal firearm and other firearms charges, police said.
The department wants to remind the public of the “Felon With a Gun” program, where $500 is awarded for tips that lead to the arrest of felons with guns.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
