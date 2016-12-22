Armed robbery sends woman to the hospital

A woman was sent to the hospital Friday night after four armed men robbed her east-central residence while she and seven others were home, said Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros.
Around 7:45 p.m., officers said they arrived at the residence located on the 4700 block of East Clinton Avenue, between Maple and Chestnut avenues. Viveros said they called the special response team and shut down Clinton Avenue from Maple to Chestnut Avenue for an hour, when they saw two suspicious people exiting the back of the home. Officials later learned one of them was a tenant.
Witnesses told authorities that four black men disguised in bandanas and hoodies broke into the home and were armed with rifles and hand guns. During the robbery, one woman was injured and was later sent to Community Regional Medical Center. Officials said she is in stable condition.
The unidentified suspects took off south of Sierra Vista Avenue with stolen personal items such as, cell phones, jewelry and wallets, said Viveros.
Officials said they believe the home was targeted. Although no narcotics were found, they are investigating whether drugs were a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
