Two arrested after man allegedly steals grandmother’s vehicle

Two men were arrested Thursday morning in west Fresno after one allegedly stole a vehicle from his grandmother, the California Highway Patrol said.
Investigators said they located a stolen 2014 Ford Explorer parked in the driveway of parolee Guillermo Paez’s residence in the 3500 block of West University Avenue, near McKinley and Valentine avenues. The home was open to search-and-seizure and authorities detained parolee Paez, 37, and Richard Ray Richardson, 35, who were found inside the home.
During their investigation, officials said they learned the Ford was stolen by Richardson from his grandmother. They also found an marijuana grow room and a stolen 1996 Honda Accord that was in the process of being dismantled.
Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of theft.
Richardson also was booked on suspicion of buying stolen property and elder abuse via theft.
Officials said Paez also was booked on suspicion of operating of a chop shop and cultivation of marijuana.
