Police: Gang member injures 1 in stolen vehicle crash

A Lewis Street Bulldog gang member was arrested Thursday after fleeing in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two parked vehicles, injuring a passenger, said Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen.
Witnesses told police that they had left their 2015 GMC pickup running on the lot of their residence near Abby Street and Illinois Avenue when a man drove off with it. Goertzen said the 38-year-old man later crashed the truck into two parked cars, injured one of the occupants, then jumped a curb and hit a tree. Authorities said the gang member took off on foot, but they caught him with the help of air support.
Investigators said they discovered William Moreno was on Post Community Release Supervision for domestic violence, had a a felony warrant for a PCRS violation and was wanted in an unrelated domestic violence case.
Officials booked Moreno into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, resisting arrest, a PCRS violation and spousal abuse.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team tip line at 559-621-CCAT (2228) or email ccatt@fresno.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments