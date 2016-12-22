Wanted felon leads Fresno County deputies on high-speed chase before crashing

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office caught a man wanted for several gun-related assaults Thursday after he led deputies on a brief chase that reached 90 miles per hour, a spokesman said.
Spokesman Tony Botti said detectives spotted Brandon Engleman, 36, driving a white Ford Mustang near Clovis and Clinton avenues around 12:30 p.m. They tried to stop the car, but Engleman sped off. He eventually crashed into two cars near the intersection of Clovis and Shields avenues.
No one was injured in the crash. Engleman and an unnamed female passenger were arrested for outstanding warrants.
