Police: Man high on synthetic pot plows through two Fresno backyards, crushes trampoline

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after plowing across railroad tracks, through a fence and into two backyards in the Tower District on Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department.
The 34-year-old driver, Andrew Redente, said he was high on Spice or K2, which is a synthetic form of marijuana, police said. He was not injured.
Redente was speeding in a GMC pickup east on Pine Street when he swerved and drove over the train tracks near Weber and Floradora avenues, Gomez said. He drove through the fence around the railroad tracks and crossed Weber, crashing into the backyard of two homes and crushing a trampoline.
Alicia DeLeon, who lives in one of the homes, said she was in her room when she heard what she thought was the garbage truck. She looked out her window and saw Redente jump out of the truck.
“I heard him say, ‘Why me, why me?’ ” she said.
DeLeon was relieved that her grandkids weren’t playing in the backyard at the time.
“He crushed their trampoline,” she said. “He was acting weird.”
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
