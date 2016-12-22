In wake of late-night furniture store fire, investigators find something interesting

A mysterious middle-of-the-night fire at a furniture store in Hanford was apparently a case of arson, the Hanford Fire Department said.
Someone threw a brick through a window of Oak Liquidators in the 100 block of North Reddington Street and a bottle containing a flammable liquid, said battalion chief Eric Brotemarkle.
Frefighters arrived about 3 a.m. Thursday and found two or three couches on fire about 20 feet inside the store. The overhead sprinkler system had activated, keeping the fire from turning into a conflagration, he said.
Firefighters put out the fire, but smoke and water damage to the furniture was extensive. Investigators found the brick and a broken bottle, he said.
The fire department and Hanford police are investigating.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments