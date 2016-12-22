Driver flees after Visalia crash that kills elderly Hanford woman

A 67-year-old Hanford woman is dead after her car was hit by a truck while making a left turn in Visalia Wednesday night, police said.
Beatrice Ramos was driving her Nissan north on Highway 63 just south of Robin Drive about 9:30 p.m. when she tried to turn left into a private driveway, police said. A 2001 Ford F-150 heading south slammed into her car, pushing it into a Chevrolet driven by Crystal Galaviz, 38, of Visalia, who was waiting to pull out of that private driveway, police said. The driver of the Ford fled on foot and has not been found.
Ramos was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where she was pronounced dead Thursday morning. Galaviz was not injured, police said.
A vigil by relatives and friends will be held starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Taco Bell next to the crash scene.
Officers are still investigating the incident.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments