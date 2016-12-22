Man killed after shooting at SWAT team in Coalinga identified

The man who was shot and killed in Coalinga on Wednesday after storming out of a home and firing a gun at a SWAT team has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Lovell Eddington, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.
Eddington was a suspect in the killing of two Guatemalan immigrants in Riverside in October 2015, a crime that was believed to be gang-related, although the victims were not involved in gangs.
Eddington was one of three people who were sought in the slayings. Riverside police said two other murder suspects were also arrested Wednesday – Antoine Deshawn James, 39, who was arrested in Bakersfield, and Abiance Linece Turner, 25, who was arrested in San Diego County.
In addition, as part of the anti-gang investigation, law officers served search warrants at six locations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Wednesday and arrested two other people on weapons violations.
In Coalinga, the Fresno County sheriff’s SWAT team and U.S. marshals surrounded a home on the 600 block of West College Avenue where Eddington was hiding, using a loudspeaker to make announcements. When Eddington came out firing a handgun, a deputy fired back, Botti said.
Paramedics rendered aid to Eddington, but he died a short time later.
Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Riverside police were in Coalinga and interviewed the three adults and two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments