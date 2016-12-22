School bus company to pay about $90,000 in sex discrimination and retaliation case

A company that provides buses and other services for several school districts in southern Fresno County will pay $89,691 in a sex discrimination and retaliation case.
In a release, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says an executive administrative assistant at South County Support Services and Southwest Transportation Agency, based alongside Highway 41 southeast of Caruthers, was sexually harassed by her supervisor. As a result of the ongoing behavior, the employee placed a restraining order against the alleged harasser. Days after notifying the company of the restraining order, the assistant was let go – a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The EEOC says South County Support Services was liable for harassment and retaliation against the employee. Without admitting liability, the company agreed to a three-year conciliation agreement with the EEOC and the employee.
South County Support Services appointed an equal employment opportunity consultant and revised policies. EEOC says it will oversee the actions.
