They parked a stolen car in front of a police station, gift-wrapping an arrest

Two men were arrested Wednesday night after parking their stolen car directly in front of the Fresno Police Department’s southwest district station, said Sgt. Mike Manfredi.
After allegedly stealing a 2009 Toytota Corolla in Hanford, driver Dustin Lee, 27, and passenger Gabriel Martinez, 20, drove to Fresno where they pulled into the Food Maxx at Fresno and C streets, which shares a parking lot with the police station.
Manfredi said the two parked the stolen car in front of three parked police cars and went inside to buy a soda. A patrol officer ran the plate, knowing the type of car is commonly stolen, and found it to be reported stolen in Hanford.
Lee and Martinez were arrested as they left the store. Officers found Lee was on probation for a prior incident where he stole a car and led officers on a high-speed chase. Both Martinez and Lee were booked on suspicion of auto theft and stolen property, Manfredi said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
