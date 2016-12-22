Police: Man caught stealing laptops from Sunnyside High School classroom

A 29-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly breaking a classroom window at Sunnyside High School and stealing seven laptops, police said.
Sgt. Andy Mercado said officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a silent alarm at the high school near Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue and saw a man carrying a box that held several laptops. The man ran after he saw the officers, but was quickly captured.
The laptops were returned to the school and Broderick Hill was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of burglary, Mercado said.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
