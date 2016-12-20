Police searching for suspects who took over $10,000 in pallets in southeast Fresno

Fresno police are searching for the suspects who stole over $10,000 worth of newly made wooden pallets in southeast Fresno.
Police say around 350 pallets were taken from a loading yard at Betts Spring Manufacturing at 2843 S. Maple Ave. on Sunday.
The thieves were believed to be driving a red 1980s or ’90s Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. Police say surveillance video captured the truck driving into the business.
Police say they believe the thieves took the pallets the same day from midnight until about 8 a.m., but were also seen taking pallets at an earlier time.
The truck was further described by police as having aluminum rims, black brake dust on the front rims, with front-end damage and a faded hood and top. The word “Chevrolet” is also written across the tailgate in black.
Anyone with information on the vehicle, suspects or the stolen pallets is asked to call Detective Donnie Dinnell at 559-621-6334.
Tips also can be made to Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
