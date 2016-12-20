Man shot while driving in Madera dies of wounds; felon now faces murder charge

The man shot while driving on a Madera street last week has died, police said Tuesday.
Sgt. Josiah Arnold said Daniel Gutierrez, 32, was arrested last week in connection with the case and will now face a murder charge. Arnold said Gutierrez is a gang member who was in possession of two guns when he was arrested in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting, including the gun believed used in the murder.
Arnold said investigators believe Gutierrez followed his victim, whose name has not been released, away from a gas station, then shot him in the head at 4th and H streets.
