Inmate who ‘walked away’ from prison captured about 20 miles away

An inmate who “walked away” from a minimum-security section of Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga on Monday was captured Monday night.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Brian Dill, 33, was spotted about 7:30 p.m. near Avenal, about 20 miles from the prison. Avenal police detained him until prison authorities took him into custody and returned him to Pleasant Valley.
Dill was reported missing around noon Monday.
Dill was serving time for a gun-related parole violation. He was first admitted to the prison system on June 29, 2012 after being sentenced to two years and eight months for vandalism, DUI and possession of a controlled substance while armed and making criminal threats. He was paroled in October 2014 and returned to prison in August 2015.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments