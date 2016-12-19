Authorities searching for inmate who ‘walked away’ from Coalinga prison

Authorities are searching for an inmate who “walked away” from a minimum-security section of Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga on Monday.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Brian Dill, 33, was reported missing around noon. He was described as a white man, bald, with green eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 180 pounds.
Local law enforcement and state corrections officials have begun a formal search for Dill, who was serving time for a gun-related parole violation. He was first admitted to the prison system on June 29, 2012 after being sentenced to two years and eight months for vandalism, DUI and possession of a controlled substance while armed and making criminal threats. He was paroled in October 2014 and returned to prison in August 2015.
Anyone who sees Dill is asked to call 911.
