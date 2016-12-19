Jury: Fresno gang member didn’t commit felony assault by dragging police officer

A Fresno gang member, who police accused of dragging an officer 50 feet with his SUV to avoid an arrest in April 2015, has been found not guilty of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
The Fresno County Superior Court jury also said Jesse Mora, 32, was not guilty of felony assault that caused great bodily injury to Officer Darren Nelson, who suffered cuts to his head and left knee.
Instead, jurors on Friday found him guilty of three misdemeanor charges, including simple assault and resisting arrest, said Fresno attorney Maribel Romo, who defended Mora.
The jury, which deliberated over two days, hung 7-5 on another felony charge – using force or violence to resist a police officer. Seven jurors said Mora was guilty. Five said he wasn’t. Because the vote late Friday afternoon was not unanimous, prosecutors can retry Mora on that felony count, which carries a penalty of seven years in custody.
I hope politics doesn’t play a role in their decision to retry him.
Fresno defense lawyer Maribel Romo
Romo said Monday that she hoped prosecutors dismiss the charge in the interest of justice.
Prosecutor Andrew Janz said that won’t happen.
“The jury convicted him of two separate counts of assault on a police officer,” Janz said. “Had they been given the proper jury instruction, they would have convicted him on the other count which carries seven years in prison.”
“This is a lifelong criminal who will be going back to prison when he’s re-tried,” Janz said.
Police say Mora is a known gang member with a long criminal history who was on felony probation when he encountered Nelson and several other police officers during a report of a domestic disturbance on April 22, 2015, in the Tower District.
During the trial, Romo said Mora got scared when police surrounded his SUV because he had marijuana in his pocket. He panicked and drove off, but never intended to hurt Nelson, Romo said.
Romo also told the jury that Nelson has a habit of jumping into moving vehicles in order to arrest people. In addition, Romo said the officers gave conflicting accounts about the incident, including whether Nelson was dragged 50 feet or just 5 to 10 feet.
Janz, however, said Mora knew his actions were dangerous.
This is a lifelong criminal who will be going back to prison when he’s re-tried.
Prosecutor Andrew Janz
Nelson testified that he confronted Mora because his silver SUV, which was parked in a neighborhood near Palm and Olive avenues, matched a description given by police dispatch.
He said Officer April Marquez asked the female passenger, identified in police reports as Mora’s wife, to exit the SUV and she complied. Nelson said when he asked for Mora’s identification, Mora said he had none on him. Mora then gave Nelson his name and date of birth.
Nelson said he could not remember if he opened the driver’s door or if Mora did. But he recalled standing next to Mora as he spoke to him. By this time, other officers, including Sgt. Pete Boyer, had arrived at the scene.
Initially, Mora was calm and cooperative and denied being involved in a domestic disturbance, Nelson told the jury. Then Mora got nervous and started sweating, the officer said. Nelson recalled Mora picking up a piece of pizza and taking a bite out of it. He said Mora then slowly grabbed his car keys off the center console and put them in the ignition.
Nelson testified that he ordered Mora to give him the keys, but Mora refused. He then grabbed Mora by the neck and arm in order to stop him.
Boyer also jumped into the fray from the passenger side. But once Mora started the SUV and spun its tires, Boyer jumped out of the SUV.
Nelson said he held on to Mora because he feared he would be run over by the SUV. He said the SUV reached speeds of up to 30 to 40 mph before he let go.
Because of his injuries, Nelson told the jury, he missed a week of work.
Mora drove to his home on the 1100 block of North Thorne Avenue. After Mora’s family left the home, officers and a police dog named Faris entered the dwelling and arrested Mora, who was hiding under a couch with a knife nearby, Janz told the jury. Mora was later treated for dog bites.
Because Mora testified in his trial, jurors learned of his criminal background. “He wanted to tell his version of what happened face to face,” Romo said. “He trusted that they would do the right thing.”
In arguing her case, Romo asked the jury to ignore the nationwide debate over police shootings and police brutality and decide Mora’s case based on the law and the facts in his case.
“There was a lot of police officers in the courtroom listening to my final summation,” Romo recalled Monday. “They weren’t happy when the jury said he was not guilty of felony charges”
Mora had been in jail since his arrest in April 2015. After the verdict was announced, Judge John Vogt allowed him to be released from jail on probation and pre-trial supervision until his next court date on Jan. 9.
Romo said the District Attorney’s Office has a duty to protect police. But in this case, she said, the jury has ruled that Mora wasn’t trying to intentionally hurt Nelson.
“I hope politics doesn’t play a role in their decision to retry him,” Romo said, noting that the prosecution has never offered a plea deal to Mora.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments