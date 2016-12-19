Police: Man speeding and weaving through Shaw Avenue traffic crashes into tree

A man suffered only minor back pain after crashing into a tree on Shaw Avenue on Monday morning in Fresno, police said.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the 27-year-old man was stopped at a light at Shaw and Blackstone avenues just before 9 a.m and when the light turned green, he sped off eastbound.
His 2008 BMW got up to 60 to 70 mph and he was weaving in and out of traffic before the he lost control and hit a tree in the median, Gomez said.
The driver was pinned in the car and had to be rescued, but only suffered minor injuries including back pain, Gomez said.
