Woman under the influence rolls car, damages train tracks in Visalia, police say

A DUI driver crashed her car but walked away – and into jail – early Monday morning in Visalia, police said.
Sgt. Daniel Ford said 35-year-old Maria Lopes lost control of her car just before 12:30 a.m. at a bend in the road on Murray Avenue near Giddings Street. The car rolled several times, hit a traffic signal at the intersection of Murray and Giddings and damaged railroad tracks that parallel Murray. Rail service in the area will be temporarily suspended pending repairs.
Lopes was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility, Ford said.
