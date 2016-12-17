Crime

December 17, 2016 11:28 PM

Man found dead in Tulare early Saturday

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Investigators in Tulare are looking into what led to the shooting death of a man in his 40s.

Early Saturday, Tulare police arrived at G Street and San Joaquin Avenue after someone reported a shooting victim.

When police arrived, the man was already dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The identity of the man was not released, pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosa Moreno at 559-685-2300, ext. 2142, or Detective Chris Marvin at 559-685-2300, ext. 2153.

