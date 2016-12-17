Orange Cove teacher resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

An Orange Cove High School teacher accused of lewd conduct with a child is no longer teaching after misconduct allegations surfaced last week.
Kings Canyon Unified School District Deputy Superintendent John Campbell said the district has accepted Rigoberto Rangel Constantino’s resignation. The first-year Spanish teacher and boys soccer coach was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual misconduct.
Rangel Constantino’s was charged with five counts of sexual misconduct, including lewd acts with a juvenile under the age of 14.
The 23-year-old was arrested by Orange Cove police Friday and was bailed out a few hours later the same day.
Rangel Constantino was new to the school, according to Kings Canyon Unified Trustee Manuel Ferreira.
Ferreira didn’t speak about specific allegations due to the ongoing investigation, but said this is the first time in his 17 years at the district that such allegations had come to light. Ferriera said the allegations were “drastic.”
Ferreira said he was first made aware of the allegations during a board meeting on Tuesday, when allegations first surfaced. Since then, he said, Rangel Constantino had not set foot on the high school campus.
The school district is notifying the Commission on Teacher Credentialing about the allegations. State records show Rangel Constantino was issued a preliminary single-subject teaching credential in June of this year.
In a statement, Campbell said the district would “be working to support our students, families and staff, in coping with this very serious matter.” He said the district would not release any additional information.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
