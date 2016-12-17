Orange Cove teacher resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her Pause

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

1:33 With state football title on the line, Strathmore says game on!

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'