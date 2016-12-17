Crime

December 17, 2016 4:32 PM

Visalia police jail man on weapons, drug charges

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Freddy Navarro, 30, was arrested Friday night after police said they found a stolen handgun and methamphetamine at a Visalia home where he was located.

Around 7:25 p.m., officials said they searched a residence in the 2100 block of South Columbus Court, near Harter Avenue. Authorities said they found a stolen handgun, ammunition and a small amount of meth.

Navarro was booked at the Tulare County mail jail on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos