Visalia police jail man on weapons, drug charges

Freddy Navarro, 30, was arrested Friday night after police said they found a stolen handgun and methamphetamine at a Visalia home where he was located.
Around 7:25 p.m., officials said they searched a residence in the 2100 block of South Columbus Court, near Harter Avenue. Authorities said they found a stolen handgun, ammunition and a small amount of meth.
Navarro was booked at the Tulare County mail jail on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
