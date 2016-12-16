2 men arrested after purse-snatching in Visalia Kohl’s parking lot

Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a woman’s purse in a Kohl’s parking lot in Visalia on Tuesday, the Visalia Police Department said.
Omar Camacho, 20, was arrested in Tulare on Wednesday with the vehicle he fled in after the crime. Hugo Arevalo, 18, was found at his home in Tulare on Friday and arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
Police said two men approached the woman in the parking lot at 2208 S. Mooney Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and knocked her to the ground while snatching her purse. The two then fled the area in a vehicle.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments