Norteño gang members indicted in homicide, other crimes

Eleven Norteño gang members arrested in the Operation Red Sol gang sweep last year were indicted this week on 65 felony counts, and four were indicted for murder, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Rigoberto Santamaria was shot to death Sept. 17, 2015 in the 1400 block of North Highland Street in Visalia. Valentine Ornelas, 35, Victor Chavez, 21, Fabian Barajas, 22, and Pedro “Pistol Pete” Sanchez, 33, were indicted.
A special grand jury began deliberation in mid-November and handed down the indictments Thursday. District Attorney Tim Ward said seeking indictments will speed up the process of seeking convictions.
Operation Red Sol, coordinated by the California Department of Justice, resulted in the arrest of 52 people. In the end, charges were filed against 81. About half have been convicted, including one person who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
