Ex-Fresno Unified janitor not guilty on child molestation charges

A former janitor was found not guilty Friday of molesting four third-graders at Norseman Elementary School in southeast Fresno.
Benjamin Wong, 54, cried in Fresno County Superior Court when the verdict was announced.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated three days before finding him not guilty of four misdemeanor charges of annoying or molesting children. The jury hung 6-6 on another misdemeanor molest charge and 7-5 on another charge involving two other students. Because the verdict on those two counts were no unanimous, prosecutors could retry them.
But Wong’s lawyers doubt they will ever convict him since he had a stellar career for 15 years in the Fresno Unified School District before the six children made the allegations against him.
During his trial, six Norsemen students accused him of stroking their hair in a sexual manner, taking photos of them and touching their private parts.
If convicted, he faced up to six years in jail – one year for each victim.
This story will be updated.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
