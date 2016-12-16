Felon accused of shooting at man in attempted murder in Madera

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her Pause

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

2:32 How to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:01 How holiday music may help your health