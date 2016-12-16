Felon accused of shooting at man in attempted murder in Madera

A man faces attempted murder charges after he was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting that severely injured another man in Madera.
Madera police Sgt. Josiah Arnold said Daniel Gutierrez was arrested as the suspect in the shooting of another man who drove in the area of Fourth and H streets Wednesday.
Gutierrez, a convicted felon, was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and other charges, Arnold said.
The victim remains hospitalized and is in critical condition.
