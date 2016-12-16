Fresno man arrested for alleged sex crimes against Kingsburg girl

A Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of raping a girl from Kingsburg.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said Ramon Flores, 29, was arrested Thursday after an investigation determined he had been engaging in the acts with the girl. She lived outside of Kingsburg in Tulare County.
Flores was booked into the Tulare County custody on suspicion of rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts with a minor.
The case continues to be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 559-733-6218.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
