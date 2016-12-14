Man tries to avoid arrest by running into a river in Oakhurst

Madera County Sheriff deputies fished a man out of a river Wednesday after he ran from them as he tried to avoid being arrested.
Kirk Yeterian, 34, was seen messing with an air conditioner on the roof of a Big 5 store in Oakhurst around 9 a.m. when deputies were called out.
Yeterian spotted the deputies who had arrived, and ran from them. He ran through the parking lots of the Vons shopping store and jumped into the Fresno River, the sheriff’s office said.
For several minutes, sheriff’s deputies surrounded Yeterian as he sat shirtless on a rock in the river, and tried to convince him to surrender.
The deputies finally entered the waters and handcuffed Yeterian, before they walked him out of the water.
Deputies booked Yeterian into the Madera County Jail where he was booked for a burglary arrest warrant, obstructing and delaying a peace officer and for vandalism.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
