Two jailed in stabbing of rival gang member in southeast Fresno

Two gang members have been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of a rival Norteño gang member in southeast Fresno Wednesday, police said.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was stabbed once in the chest around 1 p.m. near the Jack in the Box restaurant at First Street and Tulare Avenue after he left a nearby Dollar Tree store where three Bulldog gang members were also inside, according to Fresno police.
The rival gang members argued inside the store before the victim left and was followed by the suspects.
Police say a knife was used in the stabbing, but are not sure what type. A witness followed the suspects to a nearby house on Illinois Avenue where police later found four males hiding in a detached garage.
Two people identified by witnesses have been arrested – Eric Rodriguez, 25, and a 17-year-old who police said was the alleged stabber.
Police are continuing to search through video surveillance and other witness information to find other suspects in the stabbing.
The stabbing victim is expected to recover.
