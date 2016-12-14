Murder charge filed in strange case of missing woman married to man with two wives

1:17 Gang Stabbing Pause

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

1:09 "One More Try" singer breaks up fight on Fresno street

2:39 Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

2:53 Movie trailer: 'Collateral Beauty'

0:45 At the scene of a major-injury crash involving a motorcycle

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7