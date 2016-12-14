Former Sanger High teacher gets prison for sexual assault of a teen girl

A former Sanger High School teacher was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a a 17-year-old female employee inside his restaurant in 2011.
Sergio Heredia, who had been out on bail, was handcuffed in court. He also has to register as sex offender.
In announcing the sentence, Fresno County Superior Court Judge James Petrucelli said Heredia is “a danger to the community.”
He had entered a no-contest plea, then tried to take that back in a dispute with his lawyer.
Heredia, 53, testified previously that his lawyer, Robert Sherman Wynne, pressured him into pleading no contest to felony charges of sexual battery and unlawful sex with a minor.
But Wynne said he never pressured Heredia. The plea deal, Wynne said, was in Heredia’s “best interest.”
Petrucelli had to weigh the credibility of Heredia, an Army veteran and longtime Sanger High teacher, against Wynne, a longtime Fresno criminal defense attorney who has been suspended from practicing law by the State Bar of California for getting three drunken driving convictions, in 2008, 2014 and earlier this year.
In one of the convictions, Wynne admitted on the witness stand that he was arrested for lying to police.
In the end, Petrucelli said both Heredia and Wynne made “self-serving statements, so it was difficult to judge their testimony.” Heredia, however, had more than four years and dozens of court appearances to tell the court about his concerns about Wynne, but never did.
Petrucelli also noted that he was the judge who accepted Heredia’s no-contest plea in February. Petrucelli said Heredia signed the plea form and “freely and voluntarily” pleaded no contest. “There was no rush, no hurry, “ Petrucelli said.
At a hearing in June 2014, Sanger police Detective Ramiro Garza testified that the girl was not a student of Heredia’s but had worked at his Sports Bistro on O Street as a waitress for about a week before the assault. The detective said the girl was crying when she was assaulted on a pool table during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2011.
Prosecutors contend the victim told Heredia several times that she didn’t want to have sex and tried to push him away, but he overpowered her. The girl is about 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds. Heredia is 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, court records say.
According to Wynne, Heredia believed he was innocent because the sex was consensual and he didn’t know the girl was a minor. Wynne also previously testified that Heredia told him that when the girl said no, he didn’t believe she meant it.
Wynne said it was his idea for Heredia to take the plea deal because the victim appeared credible and her statements matched the physical evidence at the crime scene.
Heredia, a graduate of Fresno State, taught social studies at Sanger High for about 10 years and had been employed by the Sanger Unified School District at least 13 years. He testified earlier that he served in the U.S. Army in the 1980s and was stationed in Central America as part of President Ronald Reagan’s secret Iran-Contra affair in which the United States provided funds to the Nicaraguan contra rebels from profits gained by selling arms to Iran. He said his assignment was to build bridges, roads and schools in Honduras.
Before the sex charges, Heredia’s only run-in with the law was a drunken-driving conviction in 2007, court records show. He has a pending drunken driving case stemming from a 2015 arrest.
This story will be updated.
Comments