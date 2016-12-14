Fresno police arrest three after robbery near Marks and Ashcroft

Police arrested a man and two juveniles after an armed robbery Tuesday evening in central Fresno.
The incident took place about 6:24 p.m. . Sgt. Skye Leibee said officers from the Special Response Team heard a report of the robbery ner Ashcroft Avenue and Marks and spotted three suspects near Emerson Avenue and Marks. After a short pursuit, the three were taken into custody. After searching the area, the victim’s property and a revolver were recovered. Trazhan Heights, 19, and two 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
