Tulare County Sheriff asks for help after man shot in Pixley

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information the public may have about a man who was shot in Pixley on Sunday, said the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the Tulare District Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a man was found to have a gunshot wound. He said he had been walking home from a convenience store on Terra Bella and Elm when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. The man did not see anything more, he said.
The man’s wounds were not life threatening and he was released from the hospital, said the Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
