December 13, 2016 10:25 PM

TV returned to Dinuba owner after machete-wielding man steals it

By Ashleigh Panoo

A television has been returned to its owner after a machete-wielding man barged into a Dinuba home on Saturday evening and took it, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

After an investigation, Adolfo Tomas, 30, of Dinuba, was arrested at his home Monday. Tomas allegedly entered the front door of a house in the 5800 block of Avenue 378, stealing a flat-screen TV with a machete in his hand.

Upon the arrest, the $300 flat-screen was returned to the victim, the Sheriff’s Department said.

