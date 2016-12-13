Crime

December 13, 2016 9:58 PM

Three people caught in Tulare with burglarized items in truck

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

Three people were found to have items from a recent burglary loaded in their truck after being pulled over in Tulare on Monday, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies pulled the truck over around 9 a.m. and found Kristian Bean, 37, of Farmersville, Jessica Jackson, 29, of Farmersville and Daniel Carabay, 29, of Visalia with $2,500 of stolen property in the truck.

It was determined that the items had recently been taken from a home in Tulare County.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488, anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

