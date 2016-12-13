Man knocks on door at Fresno apartment complex, reaches in, shoots man in hip

One man is in the hospital after being shot inside an apartment in east-central Fresno Tuesday night, said Lt. Steve Card with the Fresno Police Department.
The man was shot in the hip just after 8 p.m. when another man knocked on a door at the Sunset Sands Apartment complex and reached in to fire the shot. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition, said Card.
The suspect, described as an African American male, fled out of the complex on foot, but it is not known if he then got into a vehicle, said Card.
There were six other adults and a baby in the apartment, but no one else was hurt.
Police are still investigating and it is not yet known if the shooting is gang related or if the victim was the intended target, said Card.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
