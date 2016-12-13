Police: Robbers targeted Asian-American store owners

Three men and a woman are in custody and another man is sought in connection with 14 recent robberies that mainly targeted Asian-American store owners in the Fresno and Clovis area, police chiefs from the two cities announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.
The bandits stalked store owners — many with jewelry stores — who operated on Kings Canyon Boulevard between Chestnut and Clovis avenues. Their victims were often followed home, where they were robbed or kidnapped of cash, computers and other high-value items. In three cases victims were handcuffed by bandits.
In custody are Kevin Robinson and Joshua Daniels, both 23, and Jasmine Adams. Still sought is Christopher Daniels, 25. Dyer said the three men face lengthy prison sentences and possible life terms on robbery and kidnapping charges and a hot-prowl burglary with a total of 21 victims. Adams is expected to be charged with possessing stolen property, he added.
“These cases generated an incredible amount of fear within the business community, especially among [Asian-American] business owners,” Dyer said.
Fresno police became aware of the series of crimes on Oct. 14, when a handcuffed man and a woman were found by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies southeast of the city. They told officers that they were abducted from a home in northeast Fresno and taken to a business that they owned in central Fresno, where the bandits demanded they open the store and surrender money and merchandise. The man did not have keys, so the robbers took both to the location were they were found by deputies.
Clovis police reported a similar robbery on Nov. 2, and the two departments began working together. On Dec. 2, SWAT teams from Fresno and Clovis police, along with sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals, served served seven warrants, arresting suspects and recovering evidence. At 9 East El Dorado Street, authorities recovered 7 laptops, 5 cell phones and a trove of evidence, Dyer said. He also had a warning for business owners and other potential victims of such crimes: Be awared of your surroundings and keep an eye out for anyone following you home.
Police want help finding Christopher Daniels. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments