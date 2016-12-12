Madera police ask for help identifying would-be 99 Cent store robber

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead. Pause

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:24 Radio Flyer wagons donated to Valley Children's Hospital

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:28 Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'