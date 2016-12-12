Madera police ask for help identifying would-be 99 Cent store robber

The Madera Police Department is asking for help locating an armed man who made his way into a 99 Cents Only store early Sunday morning before the store opened, Madera police said.
Madera police said the man, described as a black heavyset man wearing black clothing and a ski mask, jumped a 12-foot chain-link fence and entered the business through a roll up door in the back of the building just after 7 a.m. Although the store was not open yet, employees were inside, police said.
The man confronted the employees, then fled as police were called. None of the employees were injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
