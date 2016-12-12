Tulare County deputies search for suspects in Terra Bella carjack

2:32 How to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer Pause

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:24 Radio Flyer wagons donated to Valley Children's Hospital

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'