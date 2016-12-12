Tulare County deputies search for suspects in Terra Bella carjack

One man has been arrested and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two more after a man was carjacked when he stopped to assist a traffic accident in Terra Bella, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Felipe Gomez stopped in the area of Road 192 and Avenue 96 at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 when three Hispanic men who had been involved in the accident assaulted him and took his vehicle, said the Sheriff’s Department.
Gomez’s vehicle was located in Delano nearly 10 hours later and one man was detained, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
