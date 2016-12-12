Crime

Hanford police arrest 3 in vandalism of 30 vehicles

By Jim Guy

Hanford police reported the arrest late Saturday of an 18-year-old man and two juveniles in connection with the vandalism of 30 vehicles in a 24-hour period.

He was identified as Alejandro Puga, 18, of Hanford. The juveniles names were not disclosed. Police say the damage ranged from $200 to $600. A police spokesman said the arrests took place after a victim in the area of Bengston and Arthur streets followed the suspect, at the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe. After police pulled over the car, a baseball bat believed to have been used in the incidents was found the the back of the vehicle.

