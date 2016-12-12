Third defendant in Keith Foster drug case sentenced; his court date still to come

Another defendant in the alleged drug ring case involving Fresno’s former deputy police chief Keith Foster was sentenced Monday to probation.
Jennifer Donabedian will also have to perform 100 hours of community service.
Donabedian pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge that says she knew Denny Foster, Keith Foster’s nephew, was a major marijuana dealer, assisted in his illegal operation, and failed to tell authorities about it.
A federal indictment, unsealed in April 2015, charges Foster, the former No. 2 man behind Police Chief Jerry Dyer, with participating in three separate conspiracies to distribute different controlled substances.
Foster is charged with conspiring with co-defendant Randy Flowers to distribute oxycodone, a prescription painkiller that is addictive. The 13-page indictment also charged Foster and Rafael Guzman Jr. with conspiring to distribute heroin. In a third alleged conspiracy, Foster is charged with conspiring with Ricky Reynolds, Donabedian, Sarah Ybarra and Denny Foster to distribute marijuana. Flowers and Denny Foster are Keith Foster's nephews. Donabedian is Denny Foster's girlfriend. Ybarra is friends with Donabedian and Denny Foster.
In November 2015, Ybarra was sentenced to a year in prison for mailing marijuana through a package delivery company. Guzman was sentenced in October to 40 months in prison.
Foster has denied taking part in any drug dealing and has pleaded not guilty to the allegations. His trial, and that of three other defendants, is scheduled to begin in May 2017.
This story will be updated.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments