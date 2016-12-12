Man stabbed during fight around fire pit at central Fresno apartment

A man was stabbed Sunday night during a gathering around a fire pit at a central Fresno apartment, police said.
Lt. Mark Hudson The incident apparently stemmed from an argument between tenants at the location on Glenn Avenue south of Belmont Avenue and west of Blackstone Avenue. Hudson described the location as a home with an apartment behind; the stabbing happened behind the home.
Hudson said the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical center with three or four non-life-threatening stab wounds, and the suspect was taken separately to CRMC for treatment of injuries apparently suffered during the fight.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments