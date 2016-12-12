Drive-by victim shot while standing on his central Fresno apartment balcony

A drive-by victim was shot Sunday night while standing on his apartment balcony in central Fresno, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the complex on Fruit Avenue just south of Ashlan Avenue. Lt. Mark Hudson said the shots came from a dark-colored SUV with two men inside.
The victim, described as a man in his mid-20s, suffered a graze wound in his back side and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Another shot hit the wood railing on the balcony, and more shots hit above the victim, Hudson said. The motive was unknown and the investigation was continuing late Sunday.
Comments