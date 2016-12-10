Police say she stole drugs from an elderly woman and two pharmacies

Fresno police arrested Aimee Sorenson, 38, on Thursday after she allegedly stole prescription medication and money from an elderly woman and two pharmacies.
Sorenson was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery after the Fresno Police Department Street Violence Tactical Unit and Special Response Team worked together to capture her.
Officers said Sorenson robbed a home on Dec. 3 and stole prescription medication and money from a victim who told police she knew her.
After reviewing surveillance camera footage, officials suspected Sorenson also was responsible for two pharmacy robberies in southeast Fresno.
On Dec. 5, a woman stole a large amount of prescription medication at Walgreens, near Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, after holding employees at gunpoint.
On Wednesday, a woman held CVS employees near Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road at gunpoint and stole prescription medication from the pharmacy, police said.
Authorities said they recovered prescription medication and a semi-automatic weapon in a search of Sorenson’s home.
