CVS and EZ Pic N Go in Visalia caught selling alcohol to minors

CVS and EZ Pic N Go in Visalia were caught selling alcohol to underage decoys sent in by Visalia police Friday night, officials said.
Between 6 p.m. and midnight, officers said, the decoys were sent into several ABC licensed businesses. The CVS on the 3600 block of West Caldwell Avenue and the EZ Pick N Go on the 400 block of East Tulare Avenue sold alcohol to the minors, officials said.
The two businesses will face an administrative review by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control agency and could be given a fine or suspension of their alcohol license, authorities said.
Police advise other licensed establishments to double check identification of customers who look younger than 30 years old.
This operation is part of a program funded by a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
