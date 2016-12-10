Visalia police find alleged burglar sitting in home’s bathtub

Brian Walker, 21, was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on Saturday after Visalia police found him in a bathtub inside a home he allegedly burglarized.
Witnesses told officers around 2 a.m. they spotted a suspicious man inside a home on the 3600 block of West Hillsdale Avenue, near Demaree Street. Officials said they saw a shattered glass door and heard the suspect inside, and he refused to come out. The suspect resisted arrest after authorities said they entered the home and found him in the bathtub.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest.
