Chopped-up cars, drugs, ammo found south of Easton, 1 arrested

Booby traps, stolen vehicles, guns and drugs were discovered Friday after an anonymous tip led Fresno County HEAT Team officers to two locations south of Easton.
California Highway Patrol Central Division spokesman Johnny Fisher said that when officers arrived at the scene on Sumner Avenue just west of Elm Avenue in the late afternoon on Friday, they found 57-year-old Easton resident Brian Rosendahl hiding with a female; she was let go, but Rosendahl was arrested.
With a search warrant in hand for that location, officers discovered a 1997 Honda Civic and a Chevy Camaro stolen out of Fresno; both cars were in plain sight, Fisher said.
The Camaro, Fisher said, was unidentifiable. An engine that belonged to a Chevy Tahoe and a car transmission were also found.
Two shotguns and an AR-15 were seized at the location. As a way to deter entrance into a shed area of that location, Fisher said a booby trap was set.
Long nails on boards were placed on the ground inside an orchard. No officer cars were damaged when they found the location, Fisher said.
The other location was also on Sumner less than a quarter-mile away. No suspects were found there, but about 30 pounds of marijuana and “a ton” of ammunition for different types of weapons were seized by the HEAT officers.
The 2004 Chevy Tahoe, whose engine was the one found at the previous location, was found along with a 2002 Corvette.
Fisher said the Tahoe, which was “totally stripped,” was stolen out of Visalia and the Corvette was stolen out of Fresno.
Fisher said the property that was found was an example of how items left unattended can easily be turned into something that can be sold by criminals.
“Theft is a crime of opportunity,” Fisher said. “Protect yourself, protect your property.”
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
