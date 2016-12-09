Northwest Fresno homeowner gives live updates on home burglary as police moved in

A burglary in progress was caught live by a northwest Fresno homeowner via a home surveillance app, Fresno police said.
The home on the 6300 block of North State Avenue was equipped with a home security system that alerted the victim of the burglary in progress while the victim was at work.
Two teenagers were being watched as they allegedly ransacked the home, stuffing items into their backpacks. Meanwhile, officers and detectives received live updates as they closed in on the home.
When officers and detectives surrounded the home, the teens ran from the back and jumped a fence where they were arrested by police. Stolen property was found in their backpacks, police said.
Because of their age their names were not made public, but they were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, police said.
Police said the home surveillance system helped them easily identify the alleged burglary suspects, and recommend more homeowners equip their homes.
