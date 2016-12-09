Fresno woman arrested after stolen checks, property found

Fresno County detectives are trying to locate victims of identity theft after a woman was found with several stolen checks believed to have been taken from mailboxes or car break-ins.
The woman, Rhae Cravins, 28, of Fresno, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served at a home in the 4900 block of Holt Avenue.
Cravins was booked into the Fresno County Jail but has posted bond.
The sheriff’s office says Cravins was charged with forgery, drug possession and possession of stolen property after property crimes detectives located stolen checks at the home and received reports she was taking in stolen property. Methamphetamine was also found at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Cravins allegedly falsified many of the stolen checks she was found with, and may have victimized 12 people in the process.
Anyone with information on potential victims is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 559-600-3111. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
